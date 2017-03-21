The 23-year-old lady who accused Omega Fire Ministries overseer, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, of having an affair with her was on Monday charged for blackmail in Lagos.She was docked along with 43-year-old Wisdom Godstime at a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, and accused of conspiracy, blackmail, threat to life and an intent to steal.The prosecutor, M. A Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017, at about 10:30am, at Police College, Ikeja LagosAnimashaun also said the defendants, with intent to blackmail, unlawfully demanded the payment of $1 million to Otobo by Suleiman, else she would call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with her and having illicit relationship with her and thereafter kill him.The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye, granted the defendants bail on liberal terms. They were asked to deposit N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.On March 6, she'd refused an earlier application to remand the duo in prison. She adjourned the case to April 27 for trial.