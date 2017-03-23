Seven people have been arrested including in London and Birmingham over the terror attack at the British parliament, the police said on Thursday, revising down the number of victims to three.“We have searched six addresses and made seven arrests,” Britain’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley, who had earlier said there were four victims in Wednesday’s attack, told reporters in London.The arrests were made following police “activity in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in the country,” Rowley added.The new death toll included two members of the public — a woman in her mid-40s, a man in his mid-50s — and the 48 year-old police officer stabbed outside Parliament, named last night as PC Keith Palmer.The attacker also died after being shot by an armed officer.“It is still our belief… that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism,” he said.The police have said they believe they know the identity of the attacker but will not reveal it “at such a sensitive stage in our investigation”.Rowley also said that 29 people were treated in hospital. The police had said on Wednesday that around 40 people were injured.“Sadly seven of them are in a critical condition,” Rowley said