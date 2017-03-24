A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Akwa Ibom state has been confirmed dead after slumping during a football match.The corps member who died was simply identified as Abraham. A report by Akwa Ibom NYSC media announcing the death read, “Akwa Ibom state lost a Corps member from Abak Zone yesterday; he collapsed 10 minutes into a football match.“We rushed him to the nearest private hospital where they did not attend to us for hours. We later took him to specialist hospital, Uyo where we lost him.”The NYSC is yet to react to this latest death.