Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining and fast-paced 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium that barely strengthened the top four hopes of either side.A frantic first-half saw both teams go close to taking the lead, but it was Liverpool who broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after Gael Clichy fouled Roberto Firmino. James Milner kept his cool from 12 yards to score against his former club.Sergio Aguero drew the hosts level on 69 minutes, tapping in from a low Kevin De Bruyne cross.De Bruyne struck the post following a goalmouth scramble on 75 minutes after Aguero had lost his footing when presented with a clear opportunity in front of goal, while Adam Lallana wasted a gilt-edged opportunity from close range as both sides continued to attack and create chances.City stay third but fall two points behind Tottenham after they beat Southampton earlier, while Liverpool stay fourth, ahead of Manchester United -- who have two games in hand -- by four points.Credit: ESPN