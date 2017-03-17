Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on Thursday named a strong 26-man squad for the March 23 friendly against Nigeria's Super Eagles in London.Topping the list of players named for the friendly is Liverpool's Sadio Mane.Also in the Teranga Lions side for the friendly are players such as Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodj, Cheikhou Kouyate, Henry Saivet and Diao Baldé Keïta.Cisse handed maiden call-ups to Moussa Wagué (Eupen), Adama Mbengue (Orlando City) and ex-France U-20 international Opa Nguette (Metz).Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji has been named in the squac after he made himself available for selection despite struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks but the team will be without Newcastle United's Mohamed Diame who has announced his retirement from international football.Senegal were semi-finalists at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon which Nigeria failed to qualify.The tune-up game will hold at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.The Senegal Team In Full:Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim Ndiaye, Pape Seydou NdiayeKalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodj, Saliou Ciss, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wagué, Zargo Toure, Adama Mbengue, Cheikh MbengueIdrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Salif Sané, Henry Saivet, Alfred Ndiaye, Cheikh NdoyeSadio Mané, Diao Baldé Keïta, Mame Biram Diouf, Ismaîla Sarr, Opa Nguette, Moussa Sow, Famara Diediou, Babacar Khouma Gueye.