Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says the international friendly against Senegal will benefit his team when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in August in Uyo.The Super Eagles came from a goal down to hold Senegal to a 1-1 draw in Thursday's friendly game at The Hive in London.Moussa Sow gave Senegal the lead on 54 minutes before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for the Super Eagles from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.In his post-match press conference, Rohr said the Senegalese will give his players an insight on what to expect against Cameroon come August."We chose Senegal to prepare us for a physical Cameroon," Rohr stated. "We don't have the power of Senegal but we are learning and getting there."On the injuries sustained by Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa who had to be replaced, Rohr said: "He (Onazi) suffered a serious back injury. He'll have a scan to ascertain the extent of his injury. We'll observe Musa too."