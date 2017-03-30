The Nigerian Senate leadership have 5 conditions to end the rift with the Presidency, according to a recent report.President Buhari yesterday set up a committee to end the rift also. The committee is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.A senator close to the senate leadership, who spoke anonymously said there are 5 things the Presidency need to do for peace to reign.Saraki's trial: “The trial of Saraki is central to the crisis because it is believed that they came up with it because he ‘violated’ the interest of the presidency and the party (APC) to emerge the senate president. If his trial is stopped, there would be peace,’Dissolution of Presidency Cabal. “A camp in the presidency is using the senate against another. This is the second issue that must be addressed for peace to reign. Buhari should dissolve the camp, otherwise no serious progress would be made,” he added.Buhari's cabinet members must respect the senate. “If a resolution is passed, the executive doesn’t respect it, there is general contempt against us. This must stop,” he said.Buhari must start communicating with the APC. “The president must be talking to the party for it to be talking to caucus. If the president is bringing anything to the senate, the party should be involved.Buhari must talk with the senate more. “The fifth one is that there is no personal communication between the senators and the president. There is need for this,” he said.The senate officially said it wasn't aware of these conditions. Senate spokesperson of the senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said, "You are just telling me now. I’m not aware of such committee and I don’t know its terms of reference.”