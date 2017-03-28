There is a plot in the senate to suspend Senator Ali Ndume for initiation a motion which allegedly caused some unwanted investigation into the affairs of Senate President Bukola Saraki and the outspoken Dino Melaye.Ndume last week raised a point of order informing his colleagues of media reports that the Senate was hitting back against Customs boss Hamid Ali over the seizure of an SUV allegedly belonging to Saraki.He also mentioned reports that Melaye possesses a fake Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria academic certificate.“We are not happy with him at all," a senator reportedly said. "He is on self-destruction and it is the wish of many of us that he should be suspended."“All the allegations he raised turned out to be false. There is no need for collation of signatures. It is just a voice vote that is required. His would be worse than that of Abdulmumini Jibrin (suspended at the House last year),” another senator chipped in.When contacted, Ndume was upbeat.“I’m aware of it but I’m not worried," he said. "Even when they were plotting to remove me as Senate Leader, I knew it but I wasn’t worried.”