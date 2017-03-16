 Senators deny Customs boss audience, tell him to reappear in uniform | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The senate has asked Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service  (NCS) to reappear before it on Wednesday, March 22, in his customs uniform.


The senate, presided by Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president, took a voice vote on Ali’s refusal to appear before the house in uniform, and many voted against listening to him on policies, until he appeared in uniform.

