The senate, presided by Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president, took a voice vote on Ali’s refusal to appear before the house in uniform, and many voted against listening to him on policies, until he appeared in uniform.
Senators deny Customs boss audience, tell him to reappear in uniform
