Mr Taidi Jonathan, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Minna Branch, on Thursday said that the Senate has gone beyond its authority on its decision to suspend Sen. Ali Ndume.Jonathan told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that the resolution was clearly an abuse of the Constitution.“The suspension of Sen. Ali Ndume is ultra vires under the powers of the legislature in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” he contended.According to him, Section 6 (6) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution vests powers to impose any sanction or punishment in the Judiciary and to be exercised by courts of competent jurisdiction.“Therefore, any provision in the Senate rules of procedure which imposes any punishment to be exercised by it ultra vires the judicial powers.”He also said that the suspension was a fundamental denial of the rights of Ndume’s constituents to representation in the National Assembly.He urged the lawmakers to always put the interest of the country ahead of any personal consideration, so as to ensure peace, progress and political development of the nation.Jonathan called for understanding and cordial working relationship among the three arms of government to enable Nigerians enjoy good governance.