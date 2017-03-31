The Senate has welcomed moves made by President Muhammadu Buhari, to end the face-off between the executive and the legislature.Sabi Abdullahi, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, stated this in a chat with journalists on Thursday.He said: “We have heard about the initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari in setting up a Presidential Committee on Executive-Legislature Relations to be headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.“It is a good step in the right direction. The Senate, in particular, and the National Assembly in general, is ready to cooperate with the group and work with them to resolve all grey areas standing on the way of the smooth working relationship needed to deepen our fledgling democracy and ensure good governance for the benefits of Nigerians.”Abdullahi also insisted that the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is not the cause of the rift.On why the INEC RECs were rejected, he explained: “On the RECs, all the Senate said was that if we have passed some resolutions and they were rubbished, why are we passing another? The Senate simply asked the President of the Senate to liaise with the President of the country to know what had happened to the passed resolution.”