The Senate will this week invite the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University to clear the controversy about alleged certificate scandal involving the chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Territory, Senator Dino Melaye.



A source said, “The Senate is inviting the authorities of the Universities Dino Melaye said he attended. Specifically, the Senate is inviting Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to clear the controversy.


The truth will be cleared by ABU this week. All the allegations are rubbish, ABU will not offer anybody admission with three credits.”

