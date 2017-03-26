The Senate will this week invite the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University to clear the controversy about alleged certificate scandal involving the chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Territory, Senator Dino Melaye.
DON'T MISS: Certificate scandal deepens as Dino Melaye’s name is missing from ABU alumni website
A source said, “The Senate is inviting the authorities of the Universities Dino Melaye said he attended. Specifically, the Senate is inviting Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to clear the controversy.
The truth will be cleared by ABU this week. All the allegations are rubbish, ABU will not offer anybody admission with three credits.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.