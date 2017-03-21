Nigerian Senate on Tuesday at the plenary moves to investigate Senate President Bukola Saraki over alleged car seized by men of the Nigerian Customs.Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume raised a point of order based on the alleged seizure by Nigerian Customs of a bullet proof car belonging to the Senate President.SaharaReporters had reported over the weekend that the Nigerian Senate’s current war against the leadership of the Nigerian Customs Service has its roots in the fact that Customs officials seized a bulletproof Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) owned by Senate President Bukola Saraki.It was discovered that Nigerian Customs officers in Lagos had on January 11, 2017, intercepted and impounded a Range Rover SUV which carried documents that claimed its chassis number was “SALGV3TF3EA190243.”Customs sources had told Sahara Reporters that the value of the car was N298 million, which meant that customs duty of N74 million should have been paid on the car.At the interception of the car, its driver claimed that the vehicle belonged to the Senate President and presented a letter from the National Assembly liaison office in Lagos, indicating that the driver of the luxury vehicle was authorised to drive the Senate President’s official Range Rover bulletproof car.