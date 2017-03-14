The senate will hold a confirmation hearing for Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday.Senate President Bukola Saraki announced this on Tuesday.This is coming a few weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the senate to reconsider its decision to reject the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman.Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had sent a letter requesting Magu’s confirmation to the senate while the president was on vacation in the United Kingdom.On January 24, Saraki read the letter after the upper legislative chamber resumed from a closed session that lasted about 80 minutes.On December 15, 2016, the senate‎ rejected the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman, citing a security report from the department of state services (DSS).In the report, Magu was accused of living in a house paid for by a “corrupt” businessman. He was also accused of extorting money — through a proxy‎ — from suspects.Following this, the president directed Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, to investigate the allegations‎.Malami submitted his report at the end of the assignment.However, the details of the investigation were not revealed in the president’s letter to the senate.Also, the president did not say why the rejection of Magu’s appointment should be reconsidered in view of the allegations.