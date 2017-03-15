 Senate gives Customs boss last chance, mandates him to appear on Thursday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Senate gives Customs boss last chance, mandates him to appear on Thursday

12:48 PM 0
A+ A-
The Senate has resolved that the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.),  should appear before it on Thursday.

Efforts by Saraki and the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, to seek soft landing for the Customs boss failed.

The lawmakers chorused their insistence on Ali’s appearance.

Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had on Wednesday failed to appear before the Senate.

Ali said he was bereaved.

“I’ll make myself available whenever I’m needed in future,” the Customs CG, however, told the Senate in his second letter to President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top