The Senate has resolved that the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), should appear before it on Thursday.Efforts by Saraki and the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, to seek soft landing for the Customs boss failed.The lawmakers chorused their insistence on Ali’s appearance.Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had on Wednesday failed to appear before the Senate.Ali said he was bereaved.“I’ll make myself available whenever I’m needed in future,” the Customs CG, however, told the Senate in his second letter to President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday.