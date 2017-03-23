Senate drops two non-career ambassadorial nominees, approves 45 others 1:57 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Senate has rejected the nomination of two non-career ambassadorial nominees presented for legislative approval by President Muhammadu Buhari. The rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr Jacob Daodu from Ondo State. The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened of nominees, presented its report at the plenary on Thursday. Details later… Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.