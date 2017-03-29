The senate committee on ethics and privileges has recommended the suspension Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno state, for 181 days for “deliberately” bringing up an issue the paints the upper legislative chamber in a bad light.It cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of the allegation of deliberately taking vengeance on Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for seizing a vehicle purportedly belonging to him.It also cleared Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi state, of the allegation of forging his degree certificate.Last Tuesday, Ndume‎ asked the senate to investigate the allegation that it was exacting vengeance on Ali because the agency had seized a vehicle of Saraki.He also asked the senate to investigate the allegation against Melaye.The committee presented the report of its investigation on Wednesday.The upper legislative chamber and Ali have been locked in a battle of wits since the customs announced that it would commence collection of duty on old cars.The service has since suspended the action.