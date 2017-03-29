It cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of the allegation of deliberately taking vengeance on Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for seizing a vehicle purportedly belonging to him.
It also cleared Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi state, of the allegation of forging his degree certificate.
Last Tuesday, Ndume asked the senate to investigate the allegation that it was exacting vengeance on Ali because the agency had seized a vehicle of Saraki.
He also asked the senate to investigate the allegation against Melaye.
The committee presented the report of its investigation on Wednesday.
The upper legislative chamber and Ali have been locked in a battle of wits since the customs announced that it would commence collection of duty on old cars.
The service has since suspended the action.
That is very nice, instead of facing the committee with the photo copy of the documents of fake clearance, he just went there empty handed, .He have forgotten that if they win him they will turn against him. If you are ready to face them aggressively, you could have keep mute.ReplyDelete
I feel for this man. But I pray, May the Almighty God see you through and vindicate you as he vindicated you through Boko Haram saga. Be strong! He who laughs last, laughs the best. The allegation against Saraki was very true and that of Dino was equally true. Saraki said, the vehicle was not in his name and as a result the vehicle does not belong to him. But who uses the vehicle? Did his office intervene after seizure of the vehicle?ReplyDelete
For Mr. Melaye, I am glad he has taken the allegation to court where real authenticity will be established. May God spare our lives to see the end of these issues.