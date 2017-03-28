Jibrin Barau, APC senator, representing Kano-North constituency at the National Assembly on Tuesday raised a petition over reports on 13 exotic cars allegedly seized by men of the Nigeria Customs in his residence in Kano.The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had On Monday impounded thirteen vehicles (12 Toyota Hilux and one land cruiser Jeep) belonging to a senator from Kano state, according to the compliance task force zonal commander, Bala Dole.According to him, the vehicles, which were found at the senator's residence, were trailed from Maigatari in Jigawa, following an intelligence report.But Senator Barau in his petition said he got a text from a Daily Trust reporter and tried to get back to him but efforts failed.He said: “I got a text from a Daily Trust reporter last night and effort to reach the reporter who refused to answer his calls.“And in their publication today reported that 13 Vehicles without Custom Duties were found in his house”.Sen. Jibrin Barau further stated that they claimed no one owned the vehicles and wonders why the Media is carrying fake news about.The Senate referred the Newspaper publication to the Committee on Ethics for further investigation.When Nigerian Bulletin checked Dailytrust newspaper in its March 28, 2017 publication said "the house belong to Senator Barau Jibril", and that the Senator could not be reached for comment yesterday."All calls put to his mobile phone by our reporter could not go through nor did he reply to text messages", the paper said.