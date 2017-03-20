Nigerian R n’ B singer, Banky W who revealed some days ago about his type of woman in a recent interview has made a shocking revelation regarding the music industry.The singer whose Lekki house was involved in a fire incident some weeks ago took to his social media page to talk about weed and other hard drugs in the music industry.Banky W in reaction to a post shared online banning weed and other hard drugs in an establishment noted that about 75 percent of the music business had been shut down with the move.In reaction to the notice which reads: “Please be advised that smoking of WEED or taking of any HARD DRUGS in the rooms are highly prohibited with consequences such as automatic checkout of being handed over to law enforcement agency,” the singer wrote: “Lol now this means 75% of the music business can’t stay here.”