Rescue workers, comprising policemen attached to the Marine department of the Force, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and local divers, Monday, combed the lagoon at the Third Mainland Bridge, in search of a medical Doctor , Allwell Orji, who plunged into it, Sunday.But the search ended in futility .The rescue exercise which began Sunday and continued Monday was conducted down to the Oworshoki end without any recovery of his body. Recall that the medical doctor attached to Mount Sinai Hospital, Papa Ajao, Mushin, reportedly ordered his driver to park his car, a Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle with registration number LND476EE at the Third Mainland Bridge before jumping into the lagoon.