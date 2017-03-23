 Scottish parliament to vote on independence Tuesday: official | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A vote in Scotland’s parliament on supporting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a new independence referendum will be delayed until Tuesday in a gesture of respect following the attack on the British parliament.


The debate “will recommence on Tuesday at 2:20 pm,” a parliament spokeswoman said on Thursday, a day after the suspension of a high-profile debate in which Scottish lawmakers are expected to back Sturgeon.

