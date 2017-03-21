The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday clarified its handling of a case involving former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, saying it is different from that of the Senate president, Bukola Saraki.A senior official of the CCB, Samuel Madojemu, told the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), that while the Bureau invited Orubebe after discovering discrepancies in his assets declaration form, it did not find it necessary to invite Saraki because of the magnitude of the infraction noticed in the Senate president’s case.Madojemu spoke while being cross-examined by Saraki’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, at the resumption of proceedings in Saraki’s trial for false assets declaration on Tuesday.Asked by Agabi if it was not remarkable that Saraki was never invited to make written statement before charges were filed against him, Madojemu said it was immaterial.He said, “Your lordship, I have handled many cases. And among the many cases, there were instances that we invited the subjects and they refused to honour our invitation.“During the trial of Godsday Orubebe we said that he was invited severally and he refused to honour the invitations. We thereafter charged him and he was convicted.“I will refer you back to what I said earlier which was that it was beyond my competence to decide who to invite and who not to invite.”Madojemu also said t it was not mandatory for the CCB to invite a declarant before filing charges against him or her.He added: “When there is observed infraction of this magnitude, the Bureau reserves the right whether or not to invite the declarant.”When asked why Orubebe was invited and Saraki was not invited by the CCB, the witness said, “Your lordship, the decision to invite and not to invite is beyond my capacity and competence. It is a decision made by the management of the Bureau.”Madojemu explained that the CCB did not obtain statement from Saraki, saying, “the asset declaration of asset which is made on oath serves as the statement.”