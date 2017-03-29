SENATE President Bukola Saraki will today read names of two new ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.According to a source, the letter arrived the Senate late Tuesday.The source revealed that the two nominees are from Kogi and Gombe state. Our correspondent gathered that the Kogi nominee will be replacing the late Minister of State for Labour, Barr. James Ocholi while the nominee from Gombe would be replacing former Minister for Environment Ms Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a deputy Secretary General.The list of ministerial nominees is coming at a time the Senate stood down for two weeks consideration of the request of President Buhari for the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).The Senate based its decision on what it termed disregard for its resolutions.The Senate specifically took a swipe at the President for appearing to be doing nothing about the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC but allowing him to function in acting capacity.According to the senate, it is wrong to leave any appointee in acting capacity even after he had been rejected twice by the senate.