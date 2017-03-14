



Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara moments ago arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.The two leaders who drove in the same car to the Villa would be the first official guests of the President who resumed work on Monday after his return from London, United Kingdom on a medical vacation last Friday.They are presently meeting in the president’s office. It will be recalled that President Buhari upon arrival pleaded with Nigerians to allow him some space to get some rest.This may account for why the President did not entertain any visit outside his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides who briefed him on the state of the nation on Monday.Details of the meeting coming later