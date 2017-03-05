Senate President Bukola Saraki has rubbished a report that he once stole N3.5billion belonging to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.He described the report as fiction.Saraki, according to the story, collected and laundered the funds from the Paris Club Fund refund.However, his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity,Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu in a reaction to the report said there was nothing to it other than quotes from “faceless, non-existent sources in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”“This is sheer blackmail and character assassination,” Olaniyonu said and cited previous false reports about the Senate President.He added: “the Senate President has absolutely nothing to do with any transfer or repayment of money by the NGF.”