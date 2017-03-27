The senate committee on ethics and privileges is currently grilling Senate President Bukola Saraki over the seizure of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to the senate.Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) impounded the vehicle in January after discovering that the documents used in clearing it were forged.There have been allegations that the row of the senate with Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of customs, is as a result of the action of the agency.Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, had earlier appeared before the committee over the issue of his certificate.Melaye was accused of not graduating from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and the panel summoned him alongside the vice-chancellor of ABU.