Ghanaians took to social media to share various comments and observations from the former AU leader’s presence at the anniversary celebration.
''It's funny my govt has money to send Mugabe to sleep in Ghana and no money to pay its workers. What is Mugabe going to bring from there? '' – Stolen Dreams @Mukoma59 said.
''We thought Mugabe was representing Zimbabwe in Ghana, he was sleeping. Mugabe has two vice presidents but he never let them do assignments. '' – Lucky @maDube_ said
Mugabe today at Ghana's independence celebrations in Accra.— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 6, 2017
Long haul flights taking a toll. pic.twitter.com/ud4eXOkfZJ
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.