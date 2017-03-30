Rivers United have suspended their head coach, Stanley Eguma, for arriving late for their league match against Plateau United in Port Harcourt.The game ended goalless.Sources close to the club, insist this is not the first time he would arrive late at a match venue.He will now miss this weekend’s NPFL fixture against Gombe United in Gombe.“Technical manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has been hit with a one-match suspension,” the club stated in a press release on Wednesday sent by media officer, Sammy Wenjinya.“Eguma was suspended for reporting eighteen (18) minutes after kick-off to the venue of Wednesday’s NPFL game between Rivers United and Plateau United.“Following this development, Eguma will not be part of the United team for this weekend’s NPFL game against Gombe United in Gombe.”