Real Madrid showed they were able to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as they won 4-1 against Eibar on Saturday.Two goals from Karim Benzema and one each from James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio saw Los Blancos ease to three points at the Bernabeu, with Ruben Pena scoring a consolation goal for the home side.Madrid went into the game following three below-par performances in a week, and with Bale and Ronaldo missing through suspension and minor injury respectively, but Zinedine Zidane's side claimed a morale-boosting victory ahead of their Champions League trip to Napoli on Tuesday.Credit: ESPN