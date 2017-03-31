Nemesis has caught up with a randy 51-year-old Vice Principal (names withheld) arrested by the Police for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old JSS 3 student of his school.The suspect has also been accused of sleeping with six other female students of the same school.It was gathered that the Vice Principal had lured the teenage student to his office, where he had intercourse with her.The Vice-Principal, it was gathered, had been having sex with the same female student in his office in the past before the last encounter exposed him. Director General of Niger State Child Rights Agency, Mr. Mairam Kolo, who confirmed the development, expressed dismay over the matter, adding that the suspect has been handed over to the police Criminal Investigation Department for interrogation and prosecution.She said there are evidences to also show that the same Vice Principal has been accused of allegedly having affairs with six other female students of the same school.She added that the students involved have confessed and that they are even ready to testify against the suspect before the security agency.It was learned that the pregnant student disclosed that the VP is a family friend, who had always invited her to his office; asking after her parents and used to give her between N100 to N200 as transport fare, but that on the fateful day, the VP went further to have intercourse with her in his office. She disclosed that the VP has done it with her three times in his office.