Protesters broke into the venue of a meeting Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was having with stakeholders in Edo state, disrupting the entire programme.The meeting, which is a negotiation interface with the oil producing communities in the region, was disrupted after Usani Uguru, minister of state for Niger Delta, finished speaking.Not even the attempt of Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, to calm the aggrieved individuals yielded any result, as they continued waving placards.As of the time of filing this report, normalcy had not been restored, but security personnel have formed a barricade around the acting president.More to follow…