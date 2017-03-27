Prospective candidates for this year's Joint Admission Matriculation Board's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) on Monday crowded banks in Lokoja, the Kogi State in their quest to obtain registration pins for the exam.It was observed that many of the prospective candidates were stranded outside the designated banking premises struggling to find their way in to obtain the registration pin.Some of the candidates who spoke with Daily Trust correspondent, called for more hands at the various designated banks to ensure candidates don't go through unnecessary hardships before obtaining the registration pin.JAMB commenced the registration for the 2017/2018 UTME Computer Based Test (CBT) on March 20, 2017 and would close on April 19, 2017 while exams have been fixed between May 6 and May, 20, 2017.