



Prophet Joshua Iginla has released a new warning to President Muhammadu Buhari concerning his health.Prophet Iginla in a statement reportedly sent to newsmen, said he saw the vision while in South Africa today (Saturday) and urged his congregants to pray for the President.He said: “I have a prophetic message for the president which God gave me while in South Africa. No president becomes a president without the hand of God, either by permissive or perfect will. When GOD puts anyone there, it’s for a purpose.“I have a message for him. The Lord says he should take care of his health. He should not allow people around him to play politics with his health.“In my vision, I saw some people preparing boots with army uniform. They said he should take his bag and start travelling. I saw some white doctors cautioning him not to wear the boot that he should hold on till they are through with his treatment. It’s a prophetic advice,’treat yourself and listen to the medical advice.’ Don’t let them hurry you because what’s the essence of coming home in haste and rushing back in a hurry. It’s because of the hurrying back again that God sent me to you. God has brought you this far. The seat is there for you and waiting for you. It’s only the living that can rule Nigeria and not the dead. Wait until there is a medical clearance.“Do not allow politicians to use your life to play politics. It's only the living that can rule Nigeria. I saw a vision where people hurried him to wear the boot and come home only for him to be rushed back.“The reason is because there was an unfinished business medically. Let your persecutors persecute you and say whatever they wanted to say but make sure you give your health attention. It’s only the living that rules. The throne is yours and nobody can occupy it. That’s why you must stay alive.”