Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says three leaders have called President Muhammadu Buhari to wish him good health and promise their support to Nigeria.In a statement, Adesina said President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt called Buhari on Tuesday to wish him well.He said el-Sisi congratulated Buhari on the successes Nigeria has recorded in combating the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges.“President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria’s quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest,” the statement by Adesina read.Adesina said last week Thursday, President Adama Barrow of Gambia called Buhari to thank Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as President of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.“Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries,” Adesina said.