President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, his family and the populace on his return to the country 50 days after he left for London, for medical attention.The body, however, stated that Buhari still needs prayers to be fully fit.Welcoming him back to the country, Ayokunle, in a statement issued and signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji rejoiced with the First Family and the country and urged Nigerians, especially, Christians, not to cease praying for a total and perfect healing for him.“CAN rejoices with the family of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and the whole nation on his return to the country after spending 51 days abroad for medical reasons. We will continue praying for his full recovery in order to be able to continue the task of rebuilding the country and most especially, to end the economic recession and its attendant problems.“We urge him to do everything within his power to strengthen Naira which has been facing unprecedented devaluation since its emergence in order to bring the much awaited relief to the people who have been groaning under the yoke of the economic recession.”The CAN President praised Buhari for handing over power to his deputy as mandated by the constitution and commends Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for living up to the expectation of his principal and the people.“It is worthy to commend President Buhari for transferring power to the Vice President, Osinbajo whole away to avoid any breach of the constitution as we witnessed in recent history. We also acknowledged the loyalty, commitment and dedication of his deputy who live up to the expectation”.The statement further noted with dismay the failure of the government at all levels to pay the workers and the pensioners as and when due which has compounded the problem in the polity.“It is disheartening to note that workers and pensioners are being denied of their inalienable right nation-wide as a result of the poor management of the meager resources at all levels of the government and it is our prayer that God will help President Buhari and his team to bring the economy out of the wood sooner than later”.“Our prayers, complimenting the efforts of those who are at the helm of the affairs will go a long way in bringing back the golden era with an accelerated speed. Our God who did it in Samaria is still on the throne on our behalf.”The body tasks its members to always remember that praying for those at the helms of the affairs of the country is a divine mandate.“As Christians, it is a divine mandate to be interceding for our leaders in order for us to enjoy the benefits that our country brings; we must strive to always pray for the people who have been made to rule over us, irrespective of our political and religious differences.”