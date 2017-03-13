President Muhammadu Buhari has, Monday the 13th of March, 2017 resumed office at the Aso Rock, Presidential Villa after almost 50 days medical leave in London.The Special Adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina confirmed the news.He said President Buhari arrived his office at exactly 11;am. He also said that President Buhari is currently being briefed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.Adesina also said that President Buhari has signed the letter informing the N’Assembly of his resumption of duty from today.Both Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aides, arrived the President’s office this morning at around 10;55am while the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, went to the president’s office at 10.55am. President Buhari returned to Nigeria last Friday, after recuperating abroad.Recall that the last time President Buhari worked in his office before his medical leave abroad was January 16th. He departed Nigeria for London on January 19th.