Lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka federal constituency at the House of Representatives, John Dyegh has asserted that the current President, Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government places more emphasis on the protection of cattle than human lives.Dyegh, who made the remark during a stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday, wondered why the Federal Government could send out helicopters to survey states where cows were being rustled, but did not do same in Benue where human beings were being killed by Fulani herdsmen.He, however, admonished the government to take decisive steps in curbing incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.The lawmaker also claimed that some powerful Nigerians were frustrating the passage of the bill prohibiting open grazing which is pending before the National Assembly.According to Dyegh, “Recently, government sent out helicopters to survey states where cow are being rustled, but they did not do so in Benue where humans are being killed.“It clearly shows that we have a government that places more emphasis on animals more than humans. Government must tackle this issue with all seriousness before it gets out of hand.”Dyegh’s call is coming at a time when no fewer than 50 persons were killed in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of the state by unknown gunmen.