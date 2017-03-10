President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday extended his condolences to the Ogbemudia family as well as the government and people of Edo State on the death of a former‎ governor of the defunct Midwest region and old Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia.The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he joined the bereaved in mourning the elder statesman who he said diligently served the country with courage and dedication at crucial moments in her history, both as military governor and a democratically elected civilian governor.The statement read in part, “The President believes that the late Ogbemudia, who had a distinguished career as a military officer, administrator and Federal Minister, has left an impressive legacy of hardwork, discipline and commitment to communal, state, regional and national development.“The President recalls the unique role of the elder statesman in the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and trusts that, as a tireless advocate for equity, he will be long remembered and honoured for his dedication to the advancement of his people, especially in the fields of education, social welfare and infrastructure.“President Buhari prays that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn the late Brig.-Gen. Ogbemudia and grant his soul eternal rest.”