The Most Rev. Justin Welby, Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja House, London. Buhari according to a statement signed by the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina stated the president is expected back tomorrow, Friday, and that he expressed appreciation to Nigerians who had prayed fervently for him.Buhari posted pictures of himself and his guest on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari on Thursday afternoon.The President wrote, “Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”Buhari was decked in a golden yellow prayer gown with white skull cap while Welby was in black suit with clerical shirt and collar.They were both seated in the pictures.In one of the pictures, Buhari and Welby were exchanging handshake.Since he left the country on January 19, the Presidency has been releasing photographs of those who visited the President in its quest to dispel the rumour of his death.Those who have visited Buhari included the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the party’s former national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan.The President had also made telephone calls to some state governors and some presidential aides.