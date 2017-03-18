 President Buhari in shock over El Rufai's leaked memo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Buhari in shock over El Rufai's leaked memo

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai last year sent an explosive memo to President Muhammadu Buhari over the non-fulfilment of his campaign promises and other issues.


The memo was recently leaked and has gained widespread attention in Nigeria and beyond.

The Presidency is yet to respond to the matter, all efforts to make Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina issue a few words on it have proved futile.

However, a highly placed Presidential source revealed that the President was shocked that the content of a supposed private letter to him was leaked to the media.

