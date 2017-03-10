Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a UK medical vacation, which lasted 49 days.
As a result of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Buhari’s plane touched down at the air force base in Kaduna, and he boarded a chopper to Abuja.
Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; were among those who received Buhari at the helipad at Aso Rock.
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Abdulaziz Yari, his Zamfara state counterpart, are among those attending the meeting.
