President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors at the presidential villa in Abuja.Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a UK medical vacation, which lasted 49 days.As a result of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Buhari’s plane touched down at the air force base in Kaduna, and he boarded a chopper to Abuja.Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; were among those who received Buhari at the helipad at Aso Rock.Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Abdulaziz Yari, his Zamfara state counterpart, are among those attending the meeting.