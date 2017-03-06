President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday commiserated with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), over the death of his younger sister, Kande Martha Audu.According to a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President called Gowon on the telephone from London, United Kingdom where he is currently on extended medical vacation.While extending his condolences to Gowon and his family, Buhari was said to have urged them to take solace in the fact that Mrs. Audu lived a worthy and exemplary life.“Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our Creator and benefits humanity,” Buhari said.He also prayed that God will comfort the grieving family and grant rest to the soul of Mrs. Audu.Gowon, who thanked Buhari for the commiserations, assured him that he will not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country.The former military leader added that Nigerians are also praying for the President’s quick recovery.