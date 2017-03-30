Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC) representing Nasarawa West Senatorial district has said that President Buhari’s reconciliatory moves with the Nigerian Senate was timely.Speaking in Abuja, the Senator explained that the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo which was set up by the President himself would strengthen the relationship between the executive and the legislature, saying the development was good at this time.He was optimistic that issues discussed at that level, particularly as it concerns responsibilities of both arms and their differences would be sorted out in the interest of Nigerian democracy.“The committee which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to settle with Nigerian Senate was timely and I want to say that the development is needed this time for smooth running of our democracy.”Senator Adamu who is also Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture and Rural Development added that herdsmen attacks across the country could end if government was allowed to create grazing policies.He noted that herdsmen like other citizens, have the right to graze and live, noting that attempt to resist them and their livestock would always result to crises.According to him, the high mobility of herdsmen to parts of the country to graze and market their livestock often create challenges, since they do not have right of way.He strongly advocated for grazing bill, saying the Senate was committed to ensuring that steps were taken in such direction.“I know that in our efforts, we have different versions of grazing bill, we will harmonise them before passing it into law,” Abdullahi maintained.