The Presidency has hit back at former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo after he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of worsening the country’s economy.Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, insisted that Buhari had ended the bleeding of the nation and was implementing reforms.“Nigerians have demonstrated that they know the Buhari administration inherited a sorry state of the economy but is working diligently to fix it with positive results now emerging.“What even Former CBN Governor Soludo cannot deny is the fact that the Buhari administration has ended the bleeding of the nation and is implementing reforms.“The Buhari administration is spending more on infrastructure at a time when resources are lean. When we had abundant revenues what happened was profligacy and plunder.”