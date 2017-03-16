Ekiti—Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has fingered an unnamed cabal in the presidency as being responsible for the adultery allegation against Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Power Ministry by one Miss Stephanie Otobo.Fayose described the attack on Suleiman as “high level conspiracy meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical and principled voice of truth and dissent in a nation fast becoming a one-party state.”He said; “This was the same way they tried to drag the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the mud. The whole world was aghast at how they insulted and ridiculed the highly-revered RCCG General Overseer. But for the outcry from all over the world, they almost bundled out Pastor Adeboye from his position as RCCG General Overseer and could have even arrested the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.”In a statement issued yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor declared unequivocally that; “ I stand by Apostle Suleiman and other men of God being directly or indirectly persecuted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabal.” The governor said; “Their evil plan is to destroy the Church so as to silence every perceivable strong voice of opposition. And their mode of operation is to take on every vocal, principled, and popular man of God one after the other.“Should it not interest Nigerians and the international community that up till today, none of those herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Ogun, Plateau and Kaduna States have been arrested? Even those arrested in connection with the murder of an Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha have been released.”