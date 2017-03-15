The Presidency has intervened in the rift between the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, and the Senate.The Customs boss had previously said he wouldn't be able to honour the senate's invitation as he had other things to do.However, he seems to have changed his mind after an intervention from the Presidency. He was seen at the National Assembly on Tuesday after a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki.“He wrote a second letter after the Presidency’s intervention," a source reportedly said.‘‘There are more chances now that he will answer the Senate’s summons tomorrow. People are now seeking soft landing for him,” the source added.