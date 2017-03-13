President Muhammadu Buhari, today installed the Emir of Zamfara, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, CON, as the second Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE in Delta State.The revered monarch was installed today at the University’s main auditorium in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State as part of activities marking the first convocation ceremony of the university.Oaths of Office was administered by the President of Nigeria and visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Chiedu Felix Mafiana.President Buhari stated that the appointment of the monarch as chancellor was strategic, stressing that the monarch was a “meticulous ” and “consummate visionary leader.”President Buhari told the monarch to see his installation as an ” Exalted” and ” fatherly figure position with a guiding light from one who shows the younger generation the path of greatness.”While noting that the position of chancellor of a university goes with responsibility, President Buhari urged the newly installed chancellor to embrace the right views, intentions and others in guiding the university to committing same to high ethical standards so as to attain greater accomplishments.President Buhari attributed negligence and aggrandizement to backwardness of educational system in Nigeria just as he vowed that his administration will accord priority to education in Nigeria.The president warned that his administration will not condone any act of corruption particularly within the university.” My administration will continue to assist the educational sector to put it in the right path.”He congratulated the Zamfara monarch and enjoined him to attract and support the growth of the university.Also in an address, the newly installed Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE HRH. Mohammed Ahmad CON accepted the appointment and installation.” I want to state here that this honour bestowed on me is not only for me as a person but indeed on the entire people of Zamfara State. I receive this offer as a call to serve.”HRH thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing and installing him as the chancellor of the university just as he promised not not betray the confidence reposed in him.HRH. Ahmad stated that,” FUPRE is not only a university but a university I dire need of assistance”. I shall lend the privilege of my office as a traditional ruler and my expertise as a diplomat to support and nurture the university to attain greater heights.”HRH. Ahmad also appealed for concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders in the educational sector especially in supporting FUPRE’s progress and advancement to its desired level.HRH. Ahmad also expressed displeasure towards the state of physical infrastructure in the university.He said, ” I am not happy at the sorrowful physical infrastructural development of the university. One expects this all-important institution to look much more than what we are seeing presently. Consequently upon the discernible infrastructural deficits and budgetary challenges of this attention to the university.”HRH. Ahmad also called on the Federal and State Governments to come to the aid of the university, stressing that the university was in dire need of urgent attention.He specifically called on the NNPC, TETFUND and others to help provide the state of the art facilities to the university.