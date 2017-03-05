The Senator on Saturday issued a statement, parts of which read, "The President today made some very serious allegations, and the informed citizens require more information."
''We are in the midst of a civilization-warping crisis of public trust, and the President's allegations today demand the thorough and dispassionate attention of serious patriots. A quest for the full truth, rather than knee-jerk partisanship, must be our guide if we are going to rebuild civic trust and health."
