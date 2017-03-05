 Present proof that Obama tapped your phones - Republican Senator dares Trump | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Republican Senator Ben Sasse has asked US President Donald Trump to provide evidence to back his allegation that former President Barack Obama, hacked his phones.


The Senator on Saturday issued a statement, parts of which read, "The President today made some very serious allegations, and the informed citizens require more information."

''We are in the midst of a civilization-warping crisis of public trust, and the President's allegations today demand the thorough and dispassionate attention of serious patriots. A quest for the full truth, rather than knee-jerk partisanship, must be our guide if we are going to rebuild civic trust and health."

