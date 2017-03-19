



A Port Harcourt based Nollywood Director, Mr. Ifeanyi Ogbonna, has said that politicians were behind the sex scandal against the cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleiman by the US-based singer, Miss Stephanie Otobo.Ogbonna, who spoke in Port Harcourt Sunday, stated that until Suleman clashed with some notable politicians in the country that he had never been accused of any misdeed.Ogbonna said the scandal is a strategic to demean the cleric and called on the politicians who are behind the allegation to leave men of God alone and pursue their political ideologies.He questioned why it is at the time when Suleman had had squabble with some stakeholders in the country that the issues that would relate to his dignity would come up, adding that the clergyman stood for God and truth.The movie maker noted that Otobo was a notable prostitute who had only wanted prayers of forgiveness to God from the cleric and wondered while such accusation would be made.He, however, called on Otobo to apologize to the man of God and pray for forgiveness for the allegations against an anointed personality for face God’s severe punishment.