A police officer reportedly shot dead a truck owner, Alhaji Dan Jos, yesterday, at Tin Can Island Port, for attempting to stop another policeman from urinating on his truck, bringing operations to a halt as his colleagues began a protest.An eyewitness, Kabiru Alaba, told Vanguard that the yet-to-be-identified police officer, attached to the RORO Division, shot Dan Jos for challenging his colleague who urinated on a truck parked in the premises.Alaba said the offending policeman called a colleague of his from the RORO Division, who attacked Jos without finding out what happened.Alaba said, “The police officer was urinating on one of our trucks when Alhaji challenged him.“It later led to an altercation and he called his colleagues from the division, who came and shot Alhaji in his thigh.”The incident led to protest by members of the Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, who took to the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to express their grievance.The police officer was said to have shot sporadically into the air to dismiss the protesters when sensing that the protest might degenerate further.The RTEAN Chairman, Tin Can Island chapter, Isiaka Olalere, while confirming the incident, told the newspaper, “I have just been told that one of my members was shot dead by a police officer. I am going there to put everything under control.”However, the Public Relations Officer of the Maritime Command, ASP Sadik Olatunde, said he was not aware of the crisis at the port.He added, “I will get across to the DPO at the Command to put everything under control.”